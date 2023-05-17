Quad meet cancelled, PM Modi may still visit Australia

Confirming the cancellation of next week's Quad meeting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said that it is still possible that his Indian counterpart PM Modi will visit Sydney next week.



The development comes after US President Joe Biden pulled out from the meeting at the last minute citing the domestic debt ceiling crisis, and now all four leaders of the Quad grouping -- the US, Japan, India and Australia -- are likely to instead meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan this weekend, the ABC News reported.



The meeting was slated to take place on May 24.



Modi is scheduled to travel to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia this month with the power-packed visit concluding 'Down Under' where he will address the diaspora.



"Prime Minister Modi has a bilateral program that is organised, so I'm certain that he will be here. And, of course, we have a very large growing diaspora here in Australia and there are events including a large event at Qudos Bank Arena to be held next Tuesday night (May 23)," Albanese said in a statement.