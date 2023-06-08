Passengers stuck in Russia are flown by Air India to the US.

According to Air India, attempts to move passengers to nearby hotels failed owing to "infrastructural limitations" surrounding the airport, thus they were placed in a "makeshift accommodation."

According to a statement from the airline, "As we do not have any Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, all ground support being provided to the passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance through our round-the-clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, local ground handlers, and Russian authorities."

When one of the aircraft's engines developed a malfunction on Tuesday, there were 216 passengers and 16 staff members on board the Delhi-San Francisco trip.