Post-pandemic, a golden period for skilled professionals moving overseas

By Meenakshi Iyer

Post-Covid, developed economies like the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, and many more have been facing an acute shortage of labor due to an aging population and a low birth rate.

Looking beyond borders, these countries are streamlining their immigration systems at the federal, state, and regional levels to attract the best talents from fields like IT, healthcare, STEM, education, etc.

A significant uptick in global demand for skilled professionals has been noted as countries recognize the importance of attracting talent to support their economic growth and development.

Shortages are most pronounced abroad for skilled individuals, especially in the healthcare, IT, legal, hospitality, and financial sectors.

For example, Germany needs 630,000 skilled professionals immediately, in addition to 80,000 teachers by 2030, according to a Cologne Institute study.

According to the government's 'Make it in Germany' website, the professions in demand include nursing professionals, physicians, engineers, IT specialists, and scientists.

Most of the other developed countries have been scouting for talent in the same sectors, in addition to hotels and restaurants, industry, construction, and logistics.