Pakistan Rejects US, India Call to Curb Cross-Border Terrorism

Islamabad has rejected a joint call by the U.S. and India for Pakistan to act against perpetrators of cross-border terrorism, calling it “unwarranted, one-sided and misleading.”

In a joint statement issued by the White House on Thursday after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Washington, the two sides “strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies.”

The statement called on Pakistan “to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks.”

In its response, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the reference “politically motivated,” saying it was “surprised” by the reference given “Pakistan’s close counterterrorism cooperation with the U.S.”

“The statement shows that the cooperative spirit, so vitally needed to defeat the scourge of terrorism, has been sacrificed at the altar of geopolitical considerations,” the foreign office said in a written statement.