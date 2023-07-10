Zelensky, Polish President attend church service in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his visiting Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda attended a church service in the northwestern city of Lutsk.

On Sunday, Zelensky and Duda stood in front of the church to exchange greetings and share an embrace in a televised event.

In a tweet, the Polish leader said: "Together we pay tribute to all the innocent victims of Volhynia! Memory connects us! Together we are stronger."

Lutsk is in the far west of Ukraine, close to the border with Poland.

After the church visit, the two leaders also held a meeting.

“Andrzej Duda and I had a brief but very substantive discussion about the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. We agreed to work together to get the best possible result for Ukraine,” Zelensky tweeted following the discussion.