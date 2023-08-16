Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who recently started his own podcast 'Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates', asked a fun question to his guest Sal Khan -- Founder of Khan Academy -- if he ever got confused with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

"So, if you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy," Gates said, showing a picture of actor Salman Khan.

"So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?"

Sal Khan laughed and said, "I do."

"In fact, in the early days of Khan Academy, I got letters from some of his fans saying I've always been in love with you, I didn't know you can do math, and all that."

Khan Academy Founder further mentioned, "I do watch more Bollywood movies than folks suspect."