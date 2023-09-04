Microsoft to Remove WordPad in Future Release of Windows

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update WordPad and plans to remove the word processor from a future release of Windows nearly after 30 years.

As an alternative, Microsoft will recommend Word, its paid word processor that has always been far more powerful than WordPad, which has shipped with Windows since 1995.

"WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt," reads a support note published by Microsoft on Friday.