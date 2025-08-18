Did Vladimir Putin Bring a ‘Poop Suitcase’ to the Trump-Putin Alaska Summit?

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit report says Putin’s guards carried a special “poop suitcase."
The move aims to stop foreign powers from studying his health via stool samples.
Though the summit stressed diplomacy, the odd detail spotlighted Putin’s secrecy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards carried a special “poop suitcase” during the recent Trump-Putin Alaska Summit. The suitcase was designed to collect Putin’s fecal waste and return it to Russia. The unusual security measure aims to prevent foreign powers from obtaining samples that could reveal sensitive information about the Russian leader’s health.
Investigative journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, writing for French magazine Paris Match, first revealed the practice. They reported that members of Russia’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) are tasked with gathering the president’s waste in special packets. The materials are then sealed in a dedicated briefcase and transported back to Moscow.
This method has reportedly been in place for years. Putin’s waste was collected during visits to France in 2017 and Saudi Arabia in 2019. Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also noted that Putin had his own portable toilet during a visit to Vienna. Sources told her the practice has existed since Putin assumed office in 1999.
Rebekah Koffler, a former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency officer, told Fox News the practice reflects Putin’s fear of foreign intelligence services. Stool samples could offer clues about illnesses or medical conditions.
The reports surface amid ongoing concerns about the Russian president’s health. At 72, Putin has faced scrutiny over alleged symptoms. In November, he was seen jerking his legs during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan. Doctors speculated it could indicate Parkinson’s disease.
In 2023, he was observed twitching in his seat during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In 2022, Kremlin officials denied claims that Putin soiled himself after falling down stairs, calling the rumors “baseless.”
Speculation grew further when a backstage video from the Trump-Putin Alaska Summit showed Putin’s legs twitching while seated with Donald Trump. Some suggested the president might be wearing an exoskeleton. Others feared a neurological disorder.
Putin’s security apparatus is known for its strictness. Beyond armed guards and intelligence officers, the “poop suitcase” adds another layer of secrecy. The measure demonstrates how far Russia will go to protect information about its leader, even in matters as personal as bodily waste.
Experts say stool can reveal a great deal about health. Changes in color, consistency, or texture may point to digestive problems, infections, or even cancer. By guarding his excrement, Putin eliminates a potential intelligence tool for rivals.
While the Trump-Putin Alaska Summit focused on high-stakes diplomacy, this bizarre detail captured global attention. The suitcase, largely hidden from cameras, has become symbolic of Putin’s obsession with control and secrecy. [Rh/Eth/VP]
