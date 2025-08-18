Did Vladimir Putin Bring a ‘Poop Suitcase’ to the Trump-Putin Alaska Summit?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards carried a special “poop suitcase” during the recent Trump-Putin Alaska Summit. The suitcase was designed to collect Putin’s fecal waste and return it to Russia. The unusual security measure aims to prevent foreign powers from obtaining samples that could reveal sensitive information about the Russian leader’s health.

Investigative journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, writing for French magazine Paris Match, first revealed the practice. They reported that members of Russia’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) are tasked with gathering the president’s waste in special packets. The materials are then sealed in a dedicated briefcase and transported back to Moscow.

This method has reportedly been in place for years. Putin’s waste was collected during visits to France in 2017 and Saudi Arabia in 2019. Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also noted that Putin had his own portable toilet during a visit to Vienna. Sources told her the practice has existed since Putin assumed office in 1999.