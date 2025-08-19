Trump’s Rollback of Rules for Mental Health Coverage Could Lead More Americans to Go Without Care

See Also: Child malnutrition is a sign of conflict to come: Nigerian study links climate change, food and violence

What’s more, Congress has curtailed funding for the Employee Benefits Security Administration, or EBSA, a small agency in the Department of Labor that enforces mental health parity in most employer-sponsored health insurance plans. The squeeze is largely due to the expiration of temporary supplemental funding Congress approved just weeks after Biden was elected president but before he took office.

While the impact of these changes is hard to measure, federal employees, policy experts and front-line workers warn that suspending the rules and cutting enforcement funding could have serious consequences. They say it could mean longer waits for help when patients challenge insurance decisions, fewer investigations of insurers and employer health plans over possible violations of federal mental health protections, and more people going without care they’re legally entitled to.

Their long-term predictions include more untreated mental illness and growing anger at insurers.

“Imagine if you are a parent calling about lifesaving care your kid needs,” said Ali Khawar, who was second in command at EBSA before stepping down at the end of the Biden administration. With less money and fewer employees, he said, the agency isn’t equipped to open new investigations quickly.

The suspended rules were meant to strengthen enforcement of the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. The failure to provide the same level of access to mental health care as physical care has been well documented by researchers as well as by a recent ProPublica investigation. We found that insurers often block care, underpay mental health providers and make it hard for patients to find help — sometimes with deadly consequences.

The rules, released in September 2024, required health plans to gather and report detailed data on how they restrict or deny mental health claims. If the plans found disparities when compared with medical care, insurers had to explain what they were doing to close those gaps, a requirement the Trump administration put on hold.

In his first term, Trump positioned himself as an advocate for expanding mental health services and strengthening parity enforcement. His commission on opioid abuse even recommended giving EBSA more authority to penalize insurers that violate the parity rules, though Congress never approved the proposal.

But after returning to office, his administration has moved to roll back several Biden-era initiatives, from solar energy grants to student loan relief. The new parity rules were no exception.

Days before Trump’s second inauguration, the ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC, a trade group representing large employers on employee benefits policy, sued to block the regulations. After that, the Trump administration went to court to ask to have the lawsuit paused while it considered whether to rescind or modify the rules.

A federal judge granted the request, and the Trump administration promised not to enforce them during the litigation or for 18 months afterward.

ERIC says that the new rules went beyond what Congress intended when it created the mental health parity law and were too vague and burdensome. But advocates for the new rules said the action effectively gutted the parity law’s strongest protections.

“The expectation was that these rules would be incredibly significant in driving better compliance,” Khawar said. “So now that it is on hold, it is a significant benefit that will never be realized.”

James Gelfand, ERIC’s president and CEO, said he believed the Biden administration went too far.

“While we do support mental health parity generally, we don’t support this rule,” he said. “We don’t think that the Biden administration had any authority to write it.” He added that it created “an impossible standard that we can’t meet,” and that rules were “purposely vague so they could choose to enforce against whoever they wanted, whenever they wanted.”

EBSA, which safeguards workplace benefits for 150 million Americans, has always had to make do with a small staff, and it was struggling even under the Biden administration, which backed its mission. In a 2023 report to Congress, the agency acknowledged that with one investigator for every 7,700 health plans, its resources “are limited compared to the vast universe that it regulates.”