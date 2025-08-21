Immigration views resist pandemic and political pressure in Europe

By Veronica Riniolo and Vera Lomazzi



As European leaders wrangle over a common migration and asylum policy, recent data from the European Social Survey (ESS) reveals that public attitudes towards immigration remain stable or even improved after the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite record numbers of arrivals across the Mediterranean and growing pressure from far-right parties ahead of national and EU elections. Opinions however remain polarised across countries.

This study is based on ESS, one of the most comprehensive cross-national and repeated studies of public attitudes in Europe and compares responses from 13 countries before and after the pandemic.

The long-term trend of improving attitudes toward immigrants appears unaffected by crises such as the health emergency. Improving attitudes toward immigrants can be explained by the reduced salience of immigration in public debate, overshadowed by the health and economic emergency.

Despite initial fears of rising xenophobia, the pandemic pushed immigration out of the spotlight, contributing to more positive public attitudes.