China’s Xi makes a rare visit to Tibet to mark 60 years of contested rule

Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a rare visit to Tibet on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region — the consolidation of Beijing’s long-contested rule over the Himalayan territory.

Xi arrived by plane in Lhasa on his second visit to Tibet as president. Video broadcast by the Chinese government showed hundreds of people in traditional dress dancing with flowers and banging traditional drums as Xi walked the red carpet. Thousands more waved flags and white ceremonial Tibetan scarves along Xi’s motorcade route.