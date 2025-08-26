Iran's Water Crisis Worsened By Taliban Dam

What You Need To Know

• New Dam, More Water Problems: Iran's water crisis is going from bad to worse as the Taliban's Pashdan Dam on the Hari River threatens the city of Mashhad's main water supply. Despite longstanding agreements, Iran's water share is being cut off. Experts blame both the Taliban's disregard for neighbors' rights and Tehran's failure to act on warnings.

• Iran Rejects E3 Offer To Extend 'Snapback' Deadline: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian media this week that Tehran believes European powers "do not have the right to extend" the deadline of the so-called "snapback" mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions. The mechanism -- a provision under the 2015 nuclear deal -- is set to expire in October. Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, have threatened to trigger it by the end of August if there is no progress in talks between Iran and the United States. They have offered to extend the October deadline to incentivize Iran. Look out for my explainer on the "snapback" mechanism on August 24.

• Kremlin Allies Iran, Belarus Agree To Up Defense Cooperation: Iran and Belarus, both under sanctions that constrain their trading options, agreed this week to enhance bilateral defense relations during President Masud Pezeshkian's first official trip to Minsk. Pezeshkian said that Iran could assist Belarus in "neutralizing" restrictions, drawing on Tehran's long experience in navigating Western economic pressures. Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko called Pezeshkian a "friend" and offered to cooperate on a range of issues, "from providing your country with food to military-technical cooperation."

The Big Issue