China Dangles Belt And Road Investment To Mend Taliban-Pakistan Ties

"Comprehensive discussions will be held on a number of important issues, including political, economic, and regional cooperation among the three countries," Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, said in a post on X ahead of the meeting.

Obtaining a formal deal to extend CPEC to Afghanistan would not only be a boost for a cash-strapped Taliban searching for international legitimacy, it would also mark a diplomatic win for Beijing as it steps up its engagement and adapts to new shifts across the region.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is hosting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

Wang's trip to Kabul follows high-profile meetings in New Delhi where Beijing looked to capitalize on tensions caused by US tariffs on Indian goods. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said an agreement was reached to tackle Beijing's simmering border dispute with New Delhi.

Following the trip to Afghanistan, Wang will travel to Islamabad for a three-day visit ahead of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit at the end of August, where China will host leaders and top officials from Pakistan and India as well as leaders from Russia, Central Asia, Belarus, and Iran.