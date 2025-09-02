Hundreds Reported Dead As Quake Hits Eastern Afghanistan

Hundreds of people are feared dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the city of Jalalabad close to the Pakistan border.

The quake struck around 11:45 p.m. on August 31 and was centered some 27 kilometers northeast of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGA).

Taliban authorities reported hundreds of deaths.

Abdul Mateen Qane, a spokesperson for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, said "in Kunar province 610 people have been martyred, 1,300 injured, and a large number of houses destroyed. Likewise, in Nangarhar province 12 people have been martyred, 255 injured, and dozens of houses have also been damaged.”

A resident in Nangarhar Province told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi ""People’s homes have been destroyed."

"Everything has been leveled to the ground. There is an urgent need to deliver health kits to the people and to provide food and essential household supplies," he added.

Modelling by the USGA earlier suggested the estimated number of deaths could reach into the hundreds of people.