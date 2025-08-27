Trump's Hand Bruise Raises Concerns About His Fitness as US President, Netizens Ask What is he Hiding?

Key Points:
A dark bruise was spotted on Donald Trump’s right hand during his meeting with the South Korean President, sparking speculations about his health.
Trump’s physician, confirmed the bruise was caused by frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
Similar bruises were previously spotted during Trump’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron, fuelling online rumours about possible IV drips.
Donald Trump has gone viral once again, and this time the POTUS has made headlines regarding his health. Eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed a dark black-blue bruise on the back of the President’s right hand, raising health concerns.
The 79-year-old was seen with a dark patch on the back side of his right hand while he was sitting with the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office on 25 August 2025.
The White House further clarified and downplayed his situation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement on Friday about the rising speculations of the President’s health. She said that the President of the United States gives a lot of handshakes on a daily basis and praised his commitment to his work.
See Also: Desi Slang Went Global: When American Political Scientist Labels Trump Admin ‘Ch****a’
“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," said Leavitt in her statement.
Prior to these bruises and the makeup patch spotted on his hand, Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella confirmed that the President does have bruising on his hand. He further clarified that the mark does not come from any serious illness. According to Barbabella, Trump’s hand bruise are caused by frequent handshaking and the intake of aspirin.
He stated, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
Physician Sean Barbabella also verified that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, which is a common condition in individuals who are in their old age. Barbabella described it as a harmless and common condition, particularly found in people who are over 70 years old. Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in your leg do not allow the blood to flow back to the heart.
The most common cause of this insufficiency is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). However, Barbabella clarified that Trump does not have DVT. "There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease," said Barbabella.
Although this is not the first instance where Trump’s bruises on his hands became a public discourse. Back in February, people spotted a similar makeup patch during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.
The internet started speculating whether Trump’s bruises on his hands come from IV drips. One X user wrote, “That's the kind of IV bruise you get when you're on blood thinners. What are they pumping him with?”
Also Read: