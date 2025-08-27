Trump's Hand Bruise Raises Concerns About His Fitness as US President, Netizens Ask What is he Hiding?

Prior to these bruises and the makeup patch spotted on his hand, Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella confirmed that the President does have bruising on his hand. He further clarified that the mark does not come from any serious illness. According to Barbabella, Trump’s hand bruise are caused by frequent handshaking and the intake of aspirin.

He stated, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Physician Sean Barbabella also verified that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, which is a common condition in individuals who are in their old age. Barbabella described it as a harmless and common condition, particularly found in people who are over 70 years old. Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in your leg do not allow the blood to flow back to the heart.

The most common cause of this insufficiency is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). However, Barbabella clarified that Trump does not have DVT. "There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease," said Barbabella.

Although this is not the first instance where Trump’s bruises on his hands became a public discourse. Back in February, people spotted a similar makeup patch during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

The internet started speculating whether Trump’s bruises on his hands come from IV drips. One X user wrote, “That's the kind of IV bruise you get when you're on blood thinners. What are they pumping him with?”

[Rh/VS]