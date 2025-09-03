Kyrgyzstan's Niqab Ban: Dozens Of Women Fined, Hundreds Warned In Police Raids

By Farangis Najibullah and Azattyq Asia

Police in Kyrgyzstan have issued hefty fines and official warnings to hundreds of women wearing the niqab, a face veil that is banned in the Muslim-majority country.

At least 29 women were each fined 20,000 soms ($230) for violating the niqab ban, which came into force earlier this year, police said.

The women were stopped during raids in the southern Osh region and the southwestern Jalal-Abat Province, where local governments, police, and security services have been conducting raids to enforce the ban.

Some 300 women wearing the niqab in public were stopped by officers in the first two days of the raids in Osh in April, according to regional police.

Kyrgyzstan adopted a law this year that effectively bans the niqab, which covers the whole face expect for the eyes. The law imposes a fine for wearing the garment in public.

The law, signed by President Sadyr Japarov, does not explicitly mention the niqab, locally known as "parandzha." But it outlaws "clothing that makes it impossible to identify a person in government offices and public spaces" -- a euphemism often used in Central Asia to describe the niqab.