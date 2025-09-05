Gaza City has become 'city of fear, flight and funerals': UN official

United Nations, Sep 5: Gaza City, the last refuge for families in the northern Gaza Strip, is fast becoming a place where childhood cannot survive, Tess Ingram, UNICEF Communication Manager for the Middle East and North Africa Regional Office, said.

"It is a city of fear, flight and funerals," Ingram told a daily briefing on Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York, via video conferencing from the Gaza Strip.

The world is sounding the alarm about what an intensified military offensive in Gaza City could bring -- a catastrophe for the nearly 1 million people who remain there, she said.

"It would be an unthinkable tragedy, and we must do everything in our power to prevent it," Ingram added.

She said that over nine days, she met families in Gaza City who fled their homes in fear -- already displaced, now displaced again -- arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I met children who were separated from their parents in that chaos. Mothers whose children have died of starvation. Mothers who fear their children will be next. I've spoken to kids in hospital beds, their small bodies shredded by shrapnel," she added.

According to Ingram, only 44 of the 92 UNICEF-supported outpatient nutrition treatment centres in Gaza City are still functioning, depleting thousands of malnourished children of more than half of the lifelines they depend on to fight famine.