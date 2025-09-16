Israel says it struck Hezbollah site in Lebanon, one wounded

Jerusalem, Sep 16: The Israeli military said that it struck a Hezbollah command site in southern Lebanon, as cross-border tensions persist despite a ceasefire.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli drones fired two missiles at a car in the town of Yater, wounding one person. The Health Ministry's emergency operations center confirmed the casualty on Monday.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and vowed to continue operations "to remove threats to Israel." Hezbollah has not commented, Xinhua news agency reported.

A US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27, 2024, ending more than a year of clashes. But Israel has continued occasional strikes in Lebanon, saying they aim to eliminate Hezbollah threats. It has also kept forces in parts of the border area after the deadline for a full withdrawal expired on February 18.