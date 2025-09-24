Trump meets Arab leaders, including Pakistan, in bid to end war in Gaza

Washington, Sep 24: US President Donald Trump held a multilateral meeting on Gaza with a select group of leaders of Muslim countries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by leaders of Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

The talks explored potential diplomatic, political, and humanitarian options aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, with participants deliberating on pathways toward de-escalation, ceasefire arrangements, and long-term stability in the region.

In his brief remarks at the beginning of the discussion, Trump said it was his “most important meeting” of the day, and the goal was to end the war in Gaza soon.

“This is my most important meeting. I've had important meetings. This is the one that's very important to me, because we're going to end something that you have probably never started. We want to end the war in Gaza. We are going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now,” he said.