Russia expresses regret over UN failure to stop Gaza war

Earlier on September 18, the United States had vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that would have demanded Israel immediately lift all restrictions on humanitarian access and delivery in Gaza.

The draft would have also called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the unconditional, dignified and immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups.

The draft, put forward by the 10 elected members of the Security Council, won 14 votes in favour among the 15-member council. The United States, a permanent member of the council, has veto power.

The US veto drew widespread criticism in the Security Council.

Algerian UN ambassador Amar Bendjama had said that the 14 council members who voted in favor of the draft resolution have acted with conscience, echoing the calls of the international public opinion.

"Again, this council failed -- another scar of the conscience of humanity," he had said, adding that it is a shame in the face of a genocide unfolding before open eyes.

"And at this moment, there can be no ambiguity. Each of us must choose either to act to stop the genocide, or to be counted among those who were complicit," he said.

Somali UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman had depicted Thursday's voting result as "a profound moral failure."

He said the draft is grounded in the very language and spirit of the UN Charter, which all member states have vowed to uphold. The draft resolution demanded the bare minimum. Yet, time and again, the Security Council has been blocked from action.

Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia had said that there will be no breakthrough on the Middle East question as long as Washington's perception of the Gaza crisis remains unchanged, and as long as it views multilateral diplomacy at the United Nations as an obstacle rather than a critically important tool.

"The UN Security Council will remain a helpless witness to this catastrophe, paralyzed not by some inherent structural flaw, but by the will -- or more accurately by the lack thereof -- of one single delegation," he had said.

On the US claim that the draft resolution, if adopted, would undermine diplomacy on the ground, Nebenzia had said the Israeli attack on Qatar, a major mediator of the Gaza conflict, bears evidence of Israel's lack of interest in peace.