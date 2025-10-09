Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Israel Hamas Agreement on the First Phase of the Ceasefire Plan

Trump stated, “This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen.”

An hour after Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that all the hostages will be brought home with ‘god’s help’.

The announcement of the Gaza ceasefire comes as Israel, Hamas, and other parties meet at the Egyptian resort to hold discussions to put an end to the Gaza conflict, which began on 7 October 2025. Netanyahu took to X, describing the peace deal as a “diplomatic success” and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.

He wrote, “Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.” Netanyahu further thanked Trump and praised him for his leadership and commitment for brokering a peace deal.

Earlier this month, Trump had announced a 20-point peace plan to put an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The next phase of the Israel Gaza ceasefire agreement will be discussed on the coming Friday, as Trump expects to travel to Egypt to overview the discussions.

Global leaders have reacted to the ceasefire deal. PM Modi took to his X account to welcome the deal brokered on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. He wrote in his X post, “We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The conflict, which lasted for two years, resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 168,000 casualties. Israel states that nearly 465 of its soldiers have lost their lives in the war, and 251 people have been taken hostage. As part of the ceasefire deal signed by Israel and Hamas, all hostages from both sides will be released. [Rh/VS]

