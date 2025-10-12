On World Migratory Bird Day, the Caribbean focuses on shared spaces

This story by Emma Lewis originally appeared on Global Voices on 11 October 2025

This article first appeared in Birds Caribbean on September 16, 2025. An edited version, with additional contributions from Global Voices author Emma Lewis, an avid birdwatcher and member of Birds Caribbean, is being republished on Global Voices with permission.

And they’re off! The issue of migration is always a hot topic in the Americas, but on Saturday, October 11, 2025, the focus is on the feathered kind of migrant. World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is annually celebrated on the second Saturday of October in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Twice each year, these winged, nocturnal nomads slip through immigration, flying across the American continent and down to the Caribbean region in the autumn, then back to the United States in the spring. They come in waves, millions of them, as chronicled on the BirdCast website, which confirmed a new record night of migration — 1.25 billion birds — on October 8.

Just as with human movement, these amazing journeys are not without their dangers, and migratory birds must be protected. What if, instead of driving them away, our cities could actually save them? Is it possible to create spaces where birds and people can thrive together?

The WMBD 2025 theme “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities” calls on us to flock together to accelerate life-sustaining action for nature’s frequent fliers. The event unites people across the Americas in a shared commitment to securing a bright and sustainable future for these marvellous migrants in a global initiative to create healthier habitats for birds and, by extension, people.

Shared spaces, shared benefits

Creating bird-friendly communities is vital for helping bird populations — especially important on Caribbean islands, where towns and cities are often directly adjacent to, or interspersed among, forests, wetlands, and coastal ecosystems. Urban development on an island inherently leads to habitat loss and fragmentation, directly impacting birds’ abilities to find adequate food, as well as places to raise their families and safely hide from predators.

Urban sprawl is a significant driver of some of the major threats facing birds, with climate change creating another series of deadly threats. Rising sea levels, catastrophic hurricanes, and changes in temperature and rainfall patterns directly endanger coastal wetlands and other natural habitats that birds rely on.

According to BirdLife Jamaica President Justin Saunders, “Migratory Birds and Jamaicans have quite an interesting relationship. Some Jamaicans readily recognize a few, like the American Redstart (Setophaga ruticilla) and refer to it as ‘Christmas bud’ [bird]; others will express complete amazement when they see the Chestnut-sided warbler (Setophaga pensilvanica), which is much rarer.”

He believes that Jamaicans have “a growing love for these long-distance migrants, who feel like resident birds to many of us, and our forests, rivers, and urban spaces provide critical habitat for [them] to rest and recharge as they escape the cold winter abroad.” Saunders remains concerned, however, that such spaces “are coming under increasing pressure from land-clearance, urban sprawl, and, of course, the effects of climate change.” Birdlife Jamaica, he says, is committed to “educating and advocating for more meaningful and considerate actions at all levels of society so we can continue to enjoy these shared spaces and welcome all our feathered friends into them.”