Russia's Ban On Energy Exports Exposes Central Asia's Dependence On Moscow

Russia is grappling with fuel shortages and price hikes after a string of Ukrainian attacks on its oil refineries.

To protect supplies in Russia, where long lines at gas stations have been reported in some regions, Moscow has banned or restricted the export of gasoline and diesel.

The move has triggered fuel shortages and price rises in some of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which are heavily reliant on Russian energy.

Tajikistan Among Hardest Hit

Tajikistan, which imports almost all its fuel -- mostly from Russia -- has been among the hardest hit.

A strategic partner and close ally of Moscow, Tajikistan still receives Russian fuel under bilateral import agreements.

But prices in Central Asia’s poorest country have increased sharply since Russia first imposed restrictions on energy exports this summer. A liter of regular gasoline currently costs up to $1.30 in Tajikistan, the highest in the region.



Uncertainty over Russia’s exports has forced Tajikistan to diversify its energy consumption model. Many taxis and public transportation vehicles in Dushanbe have switched to liquefied natural gas or electric power, moving away from gasoline.

Still, Dushanbe says its annual gasoline imports from Russia will reach 500,000 tons by the end of the year, a significant rise from 451,000 tons in 2024.