Before Rashtrapti, he was 'Rashtra Ratna': PM Modi Pays Homage to Abdul Kalam

New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary and said that his life reminds the countrymen of the hardwork that is vital for success.

Remembering Kalam, the Prime Minister said he was a 'Rashtra Ratna' before becoming 'Rashtrapati', and he will continue to inspire the nation to progress as strong and self-reliant.

Kalam, born into a poor Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram, sold newspapers as a boy to help support his family. He went on to become an Indian aerospace scientist and the 11th President of India. Known as the "Missile Man of India", he played a leading role in the development of India's missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

He was a key figure in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. In 2002, he was elected to the post of President of India and was known as the "People's President".

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate."

The Prime Minister also shared a video message in tribute to the former President and said that he will continue to inspire the people.

"Abdul Kalam's life is so meaningful and profound that it fills us with pride to remember him. However, it also brings a sense of longing for his presence among us. With his blessings, we aspire to learn from and embody the teachings he has shared. Before he assumed the role of 'Rashtrapati' (President), he was a 'Rashtra Ratna' (national gem). His life will continue to inspire citizens of the country," PM Modi added.