Uruguay Becomes the First Latin American Country to Allow Euthanasia Through Legislation

The bill voted allows access to the procedure for mentally capable adults suffering from one or more chronic, incurable, and irreversible diseases that lead to suffering and affect their quality of life.

President Orsi stated that he has not considered vetoing the law, adding: “But these are issues we must always be willing to pursue and keep improving, which is the issue of human dignity above all things.” La Diaria reported that government officials stated health and legal teams will work on regulating the law as soon as possible, as there are individuals who could already benefit from it.

Once the law becomes effective, Uruguay will be the fourth country in the region to decriminalize euthanasia, but the first one to grant it as a right via legislation.

Colombia decriminalized euthanasia in 1997 and regulated it in 2015. It started with the request of a terminal patient to have assisted death to the Constitutional Court, the BBC explains. In Cuba, it was quietly included in the country’s universal healthcare system framework in 2023, according to Reuters. Last year, Ecuador also decriminalized the practice following a court ruling that established a legal framework and regulations for future cases.

The Dignified Death discussion

The discussion around the “Muerte Digna” bill (Dignified Death) went on for five years in Uruguay. The first proposal to decriminalize euthanasia was presented in March 2020 by then legislator Ope Pasquet, of the centre-right Colorado Party. Despite being approved in the lower chamber in 2022, the bill stalled in the senate. This year, after the leftist coalition Frente Amplio (FA) returned to the presidency, a proposal combining elements from the 2020 proposal and another one by FA legislators from 2021 was reintroduced and submitted to a vote again, according to El País newspaper.

Pasquet, now a former deputy, returned to parliament to vote for the project, thanks to a seat temporarily ceded by Robert Silva, a senator from his party. As published by Montevideo Portal, he talked about cases of people who waited for the law during this time, and stated: