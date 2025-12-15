Zelenskyy Arrives In Berlin For 'Critical' Ukraine Peace Talks With EU, US Envoys

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

As he arrived for crucial peace talks in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "dignified" peace for his country.

Zelenskyy's December 14-15 negotiations with US envoys and European leaders are aimed at ending the nearly four-year war in Ukraine, which has become the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Ahead of the talks, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as disagreements over territorial control and security guarantees persist. Moscow has downplayed the significance of the Berlin talks.

"The plan is not going to be something everyone likes," Zelenskyy told journalists ahead of the talks. "There are, of course, many compromises in one form of the plan or another."