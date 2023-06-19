"In the world where they worship the King, you are the ACE" - Krishna Kunal Gaurav
Name
Krishna Kunal Gaurav
Languages you speak and write
Hindi and English
Qualifications
BA(JMC)
Where do you reside currently?
Delhi
Occupation
Business Development
Favorite Genre(s)
Romantic, Thriller, Social
Favorite Author(s)
J.K. Rowling, Paulo Coelho
Favorite Book(s)
Harry Potter, The Alchemist
What was your first ever write up?
A Poetry on Poetry.
What inspires you to write?
Experiences, observations and imaginations
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.
Any upcoming books or publication?
Afsaney (Collection of Poetries)
What is your best written line ?
"In the world where they worhip the King, you are the ACE"
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
The Alchemist, You will be reading a story of a shepherd and after finishing the book you will be a different person who is goal-oriented with a positive mindset.
The Alchemist is your friend, which will change your perceptions. The story of the Alchemist will help you to chase your dreams.
According to you, what are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
The only change I like about modern literature is the use of less metaphors and direct sentences are making readers easy to understand what author wants to convey.
If you get a chance, what changes would you like to make?
Because every author is unique, with a unique idea and writing style, there shouldn't be as much criticism of how someone writes.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
A big "no." Technology can't beat creativity. AI can make content crisp and accurate, but it can't spell the magic that a writer can!
AI can "Create" , Writer can "Craft"