Name
Himani Negi
Languages you speak and write
Hindi, English, Kumauni
Qualifications
B. Pharm
Where do you reside currently?
Delhi
Occupation
Copy Editor and Content Writer at Med bound Times
Favorite Genre(s)
Thriller and RomCom
Favorite Author(s)
Yahya Boothwala, Shubham Shyam
Favorite Book(s)
I am someone who indulges in so many genre reading, writing. So, it's difficult to choose again. So, I will name a few. It include some motivational books like IKIGAI, and some romantic and fictional ones like 'It Ends with Us' by Allen Coover and lastly 'Everyone Has A Story' by Savi Sharma.
What was your first ever write up?
A poem on 'Khayal'
What inspires you to write?
My emotions or feelings. Writing for me is a way to express myself and my emotions. I can't find someone to understand me or listen to me always. So, I think writing is the best way to vent out my anger, and celebrate my happiness, lessen my sorrows through these words. And sometimes to inspire others as well.
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
Practice like a devil, play like an angel.
Kindly mention your Publication(s), if any:
I started publishing a few of my poems on this platform. Link: https://medium.com/@negihimaniofficial1
What is your best written line ?
I thought I wanted freedom, to be on my own,
But now I realize, I’m feeling alone.
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Do read 'IKIGAI'
Have you ever received any Mementos or Awards for your writing? If yes, please mention them.
I received Silver Medal in the 'Tata Memorial Essay Competition' during my school time.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
Don't stress yourself. You are capable of doing more than you think. You will make it. There's no need to overburden yourself. It's all in your mind. The only person between your dream and you is 'YOU.'
Who do you look up to the most?
My father
What superpower do you wish that you had?
Vampire's power
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
Yes