Monday, April 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 1 in 2 Indian Companies Suffer Downtime Due To Data Loss
Lead StoryScience & Technology

1 in 2 Indian Companies Suffer Downtime Due To Data Loss

The Acronis survey polled 4,400 IT users and professionals in 22 countries across six continents, including India

0
Data
Nearly 98 percent of IT users spent more time on their devices last year and 85 percent of them took extra steps to protect those devices. Pixabay

More than one in two organizations in India suffered unexpected downtime last year because of data loss, a new report showed on Monday. This was despite nearly 70 percent of Indian companies investing in 10 cybersecurity solutions simultaneously. However, investing in more solutions does not necessarily lead to better cyber protection, according to the report by Singapore-based Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection.

“These findings confirm our belief that the smarter approach is cyber protection, which unifies data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in one,” said Rustom Hiramaneck, General Manager-South Asia at Acronis.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

A shocking 20 percent of IT professionals in India don’t know if their organization is subject to data privacy regulations.”If those responsible for ensuring data privacy don’t know they are culpable, they cannot implement strategies or evaluate the solutions needed to address the requirements. That ignorance puts the business at tremendous risk of major fines for potential compliance violations in 2021,” the report warned.

The Acronis survey polled 4,400 IT users and professionals in 22 countries across six continents, including India. The report found that there is a significant gap in awareness among users and IT professionals in India of what IT and cybersecurity capabilities are available to them, which can cause them to lose valuable time, money, and security.

Data
The survey also revealed a staggeringly lax approach to data protection among IT users in India. Pixabay

Nearly 35 percent of IT users and 11 percent of IT professionals in India would not know if their data had been modified without their knowledge because their solution makes determining that kind of tampering difficult.

“Nearly 10 percent of IT users in India don’t know if their anti-malware stops zero-day threats because their solution doesn’t make that information easily available — but 58 percent claim to have it,” the findings showed.

ALSO READ: Data Loss Higher Among Indian Organisations, Says Study

The survey also revealed a staggeringly lax approach to data protection among IT users in India. Nearly 98 percent of IT users spent more time on their devices last year and 85 percent of them took extra steps to protect those devices. About 35 percent admit to not updating their devices until at least a week after being notified of a patch, or even longer, said the report. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleGen Z Lacks Confidence And Want More Financial Education
Next articleHow LG Lost The Cellphone Race In Indian Market

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more
Business

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more
Environment

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

PHDCCI: FDI Policy On E-Commerce Should Protect The Interests Of Smaller Merchants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Foreign companies who are allowed to setup up only e-commerce marketplace platforms should not have any direct or indirect control over the inventories, industry...
Read more

Study: Medications Likely To Increase Heart Disease In People With HIV

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Intake of certain medications that can lower blood pressure in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), can also increase the long-term risk of heart...
Read more

External Factors May Help Kids Develop Internal Control

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ability to control your own behavior, known as executive function, develops with many influences from outside the mind, suggests a new theory. The...
Read more

Why Isn’t Purple Color Used On Country Flags?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
JAYA CHOUDHARY Today, there are nearly 196 countries in the world, and almost none of them have purple on their national flags. Purple has never...
Read more

“Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

India NewsGram Desk - 0
IPS and IITian Vineet Agarwal is a highly lauded contemporary genre author. He has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for his excellent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada