Thursday, April 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA's Astronaut
Lead StoryScience & Technology

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

The plants were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the station

0
crops
The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Pixabay

NASA’s Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space — ‘Amara’ mustard, and a previously grown crop, ‘Extra Dwarf’ pak choi. They were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the station, the US space agency said. The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers.

“I wasn’t all at surprised that he chose this route to make sure the plants were fully pollinated because he has always wanted to be very involved,” Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four-plant experiments said in a statement on Tuesday. “After he used the paintbrush, we saw a high seed production rate,” he added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Hopkins ate the pak choi as a side dish, with leaves marinated in an empty tortilla package. He added soy sauce and garlic, and put it in a small food warmer for 20 to 30 minutes, NASA shared in a post. Astronauts have been enjoying the Amara mustard “like a lettuce wrap,” Hopkins explained, adding ingredients such as chicken, soy sauce, and balsamic vinegar. “Delicious, plus the texture or crunch,” he wrote in the experiment notes after sampling Amara mustard grown in space.

ALSO READ: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

While the astronauts’ pre-packaged food offers variety and nutrition, fresh crops deliver an appealing addition. Hopkins said the plants were a much appreciated “connection to Earth” and that connection is one reason he uses his personal time to be a space gardener. The experiment is important because fruit crops require pollination, and crews need to understand how the process works in microgravity and, eventually, in reduced gravity.

As part of the Plant Habitat-04 experiment, the Kennedy Space Centre will send pepper seeds to the space station later this year. The pepper seeds will fly on SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission and will grow in the Advanced Plant Habitat. A VEG-05 experiment with dwarf tomatoes also is planned for Veggie next year, NASA said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCovid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer
Next articleNew Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more
Entertainment

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Based on the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable...
Read more

‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation...
Read more

Business Interview: Why A Mega Trade Deal Is On The Anvil

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
UK India Business Council (UKIBC), an advocacy group that works with businesses and governments in the UK and India with an objective to strengthen...
Read more

Is Virtual Technology Realistic For Dancing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be hard for the performing arts, especially dance, with its protocols restricting physical pedagogy, performance, and collaboration in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada