Monday, January 18, 2021
5 Rejoicing Movies To Watch This Season
EntertainmentLead Story

5 Rejoicing Movies To Watch This Season

0
Rejoicing movies
Rejoicing movies to watch. Pixabay

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Movies are the great escape. Movies can inspire and can hold the best ever moments created. Sometimes movies can make you question yourself and look back to your life. They let us enjoy heart-racing excitement without ever leaving our chairs and can even inspire us to try new things.

Here are 5 rejoicing movies to watch and refresh your mind:

The Pursuit of Happyness

Language: English

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

The Pursuit of Happyness is an touching and inspiring movie based on real life incident. The story tells about the real life rags to riches story of successful businessman Chris Gardner. The movie inspires to work and fulfill your dreams no matter what your situations are. It states that you have a choice to be stuck where you are and keep complaining about your life, decide where you wanna be and no matter what is happening here and now, just work on your dreams and let them come true.

“You got a dream. You gotta protect it. People can’t do somethin’ themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want somethin’, go get it. Period.” – Chris Gardner

Life of Pi

Language: English

Streaming on: Youtube

rejoicing movies
Poster of Life of Pi. Wikimedia commons

The story of the movie Life of Pi is a parable of Survival, acceptance, and adaptation. The story involves the 227 days that a teenager spends drifiting across the Pacific Ocean in a boat with a Bengal tiger who survives on the same boat with the boy. The heart of the film focuses on the sea journey, during which the human demonstrates that he can think with great ingenuity and the tiger shows that it can learn.

Amelie

Language: English

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

The movie Amelie is a fanciful comedy of an innocent and naive girl in Paris with her own sense of Justice who overcomes a sad childhood and orchestrates the lives of the people around her making everything joyfull. After finding a lost treasure of happiness she decides to help those around her and along the way, discovers love.

La La Land

Language: English

Streaming On: Netflix

Rejoicing movies
La La Land poster. Pinterest

The movie revolves around two people who are drawn together by thier common desire to do what they love but as the success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile of thier love affair. The movie transport the audiences back to the golden days of Hollywood, when musicals and the art of dance were used to encourage viewers to follow thier dreams.

Crazy Rich Asians

Language: English

Streaming On: Netflix

Crazy rich asians is a rejoicing movie. It is an American romantic comedy film based on a Novel.  It follows a Chinese-American professor who travels to meet her boyfriend’s family and is surprised to discover they are among the richest in Singapore.

