Thursday, May 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A Brief History Of Pandemics
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

A Brief History Of Pandemics

Although the history of pandemics is quite long and extensive, from the 1918 Spanish Flu to COVID-19 now, pandemics have always impacted life as we know it

0
Pandemics
The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and from there it traveled and spread across the globe. Pixabay

As we all know, a pandemic is an epidemic of an infectious disease that has spread across the world and created havoc. For instance, you might have heard this term when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the WHO. Although the history of pandemics is quite long and extensive, from the 1918 Spanish Flu to COVID-19 now, pandemics have always impacted life as we know it. It all started with the earliest recorded pandemic which happened during the Peloponnesian War. After it affected Libya, Ethiopia, and Egypt, it not only crossed the Athenian walls but also lay siege to the Spartans — as many as two-thirds of the population died of it. Even though this was the first-ever pandemic, it was not as deadly in comparison to other subsequent pandemics.

One of the worst pandemics was “The Plague of Justinian”. The number of deaths is unknown. It was the beginning of the first Old World pandemic of plague, the contagious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It started in 541 AD and ended around 750 AD. Scientists believe that the Plague of Justinian spread through fleas. Studies indicate the plague may have originated in China or India and was then transported to the fertile valleys of Egypt through trade routes since technology and medicines were quite old and some had not yet been discovered. Surprisingly, the plague doctors had to guess as to what might end this pandemic. They attempted treatments such as vinegar and water or told the patients to carry flowers around all day, but they all failed.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Now, let’s come to one of the major pandemics, the ‘Spanish Flu’. The Spanish Flu, which is also known as the 1918 Influenza virus, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic caused by the H1N1 influenza virus. Lasting from February 1918 to April 1920, it infected 500 million people — about a third of the world’s population at the time — in four successive waves. By the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.

History tells us that the worst pandemic recorded to date is the ‘Black Death’, which killed roughly over 75-200 million people. Black Death was essentially a bubonic plague pandemic occurring in Afro-Eurasia from 1346 to 1353. It was present mainly in Eurasia and North Africa. This plague was also caused by the Yersinia pestis. It was spread around through fleas. These bugs picked up the germs when they bit infected animals, then passed them to the next animal or person they bit.

Pandemics
Coming the West African Ebola virus epidemic, which started on Dec 26, 2013, and ended by Jun 9, 2016, it killed over 11,323 people. Pixabay

This pandemic eventually ended through the implementation of quarantines, that’s right, the same quarantine that we are currently stuck in. The uninfected would typically remain in their homes and only leave when it was necessary, while those who could afford to do so would leave the more densely populated areas and live in isolation. I believe that if this same faith and patronage are to be followed now, the current COVID-19 cases will drop and we can return to normalcy.

Coming the West African Ebola virus epidemic, which started on Dec 26, 2013, and ended by Jun 9, 2016, it killed over 11,323 people. It was deadly and dangerous and people again had no clue about the symptoms or how to stay safe from the virus. Researchers and scientists eventually found a solution i.e., a vaccine.

On December 31, 2020, the first-ever coronavirus case was recorded. As we all know, ‘CO’ stands for corona, ‘VI’ stands for the virus and ‘D’ for disease. The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and from there it traveled and spread across the globe. The cause of the coronavirus is unknown but that doesn’t change the fact that it is fatal and destructive. In 2020, when the first lockdown happened, we were all quite alarmed and frightened as to where this would lead and how we would manage. We didn’t realize that it was just the tip of the iceberg.

ALSO READ: Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Now that it’s 2021, the situation has not gotten better but worsened. The cases are higher than ever, people are dying and in need of oxygen or plasma. In India, things are not looking good but we can also curb this situation and help out each other in these difficult times by donating plasma or money or even basic supplies, volunteering virtually. There is always something you can do to help others.

Although this article doesn’t even come close to capturing all the deadly and disastrous pandemics, what we do know is that these pandemics have brought untimely deaths of our near and dear ones and a lot of pain and suffering to mankind. Not only this but pandemics are also known to create havoc in human civilizations and disrupt life as we know it. But what I have learned is that in the midst of a pandemic, there is always a greater sense of unity amongst the people also bringing out the goodness and kindness in people. As history is witness, we always end up adapting to such situations and find a solution to make it out of these pandemics. So, with this, we must realize that a crisis can bring misery, difficulty, and death, but it also brings forth hope, the strength of human spirit, the goodness of the human heart, and formidable will to say: “The show must go on.” (IANS/JC)

Previous articleWho Is Ahead In The GDP Race – USA Or China?
Next articleWorld Hand Hygiene Day: Finger Nail Hygiene Important To Stop Infection Spread

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
India

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

These Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Willa Holland Diageo Plc The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's global businesses: Diageo has lost revenue in markets due to lockdowns, and the fact...
Read more

5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange practices and dangerous teachings have been performed by bizarre cults since the dawn of time, and our time is no different....
Read more

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during...
Read more

Expert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada