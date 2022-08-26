Yogi's OSD dies in road accident

Motilal Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Officer On Special Duty (OSD), died on Friday in a road accident.

His wife is in critical condition and has been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Maharaj Ji (Yogi) has expressed condolences over the sad demise of Motilal Singh Ji of Chief Minister's Camp Office, Gorakhpur in a road accident. Praying for peace to the departed soul, Maharaj Ji has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members."

The police said that the accident took place on the NH-28 Khajhaula highway under the Munderwa police station area of Basti district

Singh and his wife were on their way to Lucknow when the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle which hurtled into a roadside ditch.

Singh was deployed in the CMO at the Gorakhnath temple. (AA/IANS)