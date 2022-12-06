Viper snake-like venom from Ratti plant seeds poisons two kids; one dead

Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Paediatric Emergency and Critical Care, said, "When we received the child, I was surprised to find that the child was poisoned by a poison called Abrin which is released by the seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius also known as Ratti or Gunchi in India. This particular toxin or poison is as dangerous and fatal as snake venom and carries a high fatality rate if not treated on time."

"The child was unconscious, delirious (irritable), suffering from encephalopathy (swelling in the brain) and unstable vitals (high pulse rate with shock). The challenge before us was that the child was brought to us 24 hours after ingestion and lost the golden hour with the unavailability of a definitive antidote," he said.

"In this kind of poisoning, the ideal treatment is a complete cleaning of the stomach within 2 hours of ingestion and charcoal therapy", Dr. Gupta said. He added that as there is no antidote for Abrin, the most important factor is avoiding Abrin exposure. If exposure cannot be avoided, then immediately Abrin should be taken out of the body as quickly as possible.

"In the hospital, Abrin poisoning is treated by giving the victim supportive medical care to minimize the effects of the poison. The type of supportive medical care depends on several factors such as the route by which the victim was poisoned (that is, whether the poisoning was by breathing in, swallowing, skin, or eye exposure). We did the same and the child was saved and discharged in stable condition four days after admission", added Dr. Gupta.