Turkey Earthquake: People rage at shoddy construction after 'Earthquake-Proof' homes crumble

HATAY, TURKEY — Residents of a luxury housing complex in southern Turkey thought their apartments were "earthquake-proof" until the structure toppled like a domino in last week's devastating earthquake, leaving hundreds feared dead.

Now the wreckage of the Ronesans Rezidans, which was advertised as "a piece of paradise" when it opened a decade ago, has become a focus of public anger.

Survivors stand by the pile of debris that was the 249-apartment block waiting for news of loved ones as hopes of their survival fade.

"My brother lived here for 10 years. ... It was said to be earthquake safe, but you can see the result," said 47-year-old jeweler Hamza Alpaslan.

"It was introduced as the most beautiful residence in the world. It's in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It's a real hell," he added.