The reason why Elon Musk abhors alcohol but likes red wine

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he doesn't like "most" alcohol but thinks that red wine is "quite beautiful" in a "fine glass".

It all started when @NicoleBehnam tweeted: "Once you realize alcohol is a scam, everything changes. Alcohol ads use themes like happiness, prestige, sophistication, success, maturity, athletic ability, creativity, and sexual satisfaction to target consumers. But the misuse of alcohol diminishes and ultimately destroys these qualities if you drink enough."

To this Musk replied: "I don't like the taste or effects of most alcohol, but there is something quite beautiful about red wine in a fine glass."