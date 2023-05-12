UP: Restaurant owner sets youth on fire over theft suspicion

In a shocking incident, a restaurant owner first thrashed a youth and then set him afire on the suspicion that the latter had stolen cash from the establishment in the Cantonment area.



The victim, identified as Sunil Rajput of Nilmatha in the area, has suffered severe burns and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj.



The family alleged that the victim was tortured on the suspicion of theft of money from the restaurant.



The owner, Badshah Khan of Bahraich, along with his aides reached the victim's house which is close to the restaurant and picked him up, alleged his family members.



"Sunil, who is a bit slow to grasp things, was sleeping in a cot. Badshah and his men picked him up and took him to his restaurant where they frisked him first. Khan accused Sunil of having stolen money and started beating him with a stick, forcing him to confess to his crime, but the latter did not indulge in such an act," police said.