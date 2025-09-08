Lightning triggers fire at petroleum plant in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Sep 7: Fire broke out at a petroleum company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Sunday after lightning struck a petrol tank, officials said. There were no casualties.

Huge flames were seen after a petrol filter tank caught fire due to lightning at East India Petroleum Limited’s facility near Visakhapatnam Port.

The fire was seen raging amid the rain. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Senior officials visited the spot to review the situation.

On receiving the information about the fire accident, Home Minister V. Anitha spoke to senior officials of the Fire Services Department and took stock of the situation. She said that the fire was brought under control and people need not panic.

Meanwhile, lightning also struck a few places in the Vizianagaram district.

At least 30 sheep were killed when lightning struck them at Kondagangupudi village in Vepada mandal. Three people were injured in Munupurai in S. Kota mandal.