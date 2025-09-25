Two children electrocuted near Durga Puja pandal in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Sep 25: In a disturbing incident during Durga Puja celebrations in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, two children lost their lives after being electrocuted near a pandal in the Bargi Hills area.

The incident happened late Wednesday evening. The victims, identified as Ayush Jharia, aged 8, and Ved Shrivas, aged 10, had gone to attend the ‘aarti’ ceremony at the pandal located in front of the Chief Engineer’s Office.

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the children came into contact with an iron pipe carrying an electric current, part of the decorative lighting setup outside the pandal.

The tragedy occurred around 9 p.m., causing panic among devotees present at the venue. The children collapsed immediately after the shock and were rushed to the medical college hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.