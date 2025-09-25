Trump Alleges “Triple Sabotage” During UN Visit: Escalator Stop, Teleprompter Blackout, Audio Issues

Trump alleged “triple sabotage” at the UN, calling it deliberate acts.
He claimed the incidents endangered him and Melania and demanded a Secret Service probe.
The UN rejected sabotage claims, citing safety triggers, White House equipment, and normal audio systems.
On 23rd September 2025, Donald Trump addressed the UN hoping to highlight global issues, but his claims of being the target of a “triple sabotage” took center stage. On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to describe three separate mishaps that took place during his UN visit. He claimed that first an escalator suddenly stopped, then his teleprompter went dark, and to add to it, there were audio problems in the hall.
He wrote, “Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” He was convinced that it was not an accident but a deliberate act to sabotage him at the UN. He further added that the incident would be investigated by the Secret Service, insisting that the security tapes be preserved, especially the footage of the escalator’s emergency stop, to ensure a smooth investigation.
Trump explained how the sudden stop of the escalator could have been fatal for him and his wife, Melania, as they made their way to the speaking floor. He said they could have easily fallen forward “onto the sharp edges of those steel steps, face first.” He described the incident as dangerous and shameful, denouncing it as an intentional act rather than a mechanical failure.
Trump claimed that the problems did not end there but continued inside the General Assembly Hall, where his teleprompter went “cold dark” at the opening of his address. He was taken aback by the incidents happening one after another, and to add to it all, the sound was completely off in the auditorium. According to Trump, his speech could only be heard by world leaders using the interpreters’ earpieces. He said he learned of the issue when his wife remarked, “I couldn’t hear a word you said,” when he asked about his speech.
He went on to deliver his speech despite the disruptions, lashing out at U.S. allies in Europe for allowing unchecked immigration and for their handling of the war in Ukraine. He remarked that their nations were failing and “going to hell.” He also criticized the green energy agenda, citing it as a reason for the continent’s destruction.
However, the United Nations denied the allegations of intentional sabotage, providing clear explanations for each incident. According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, a built-in safety mechanism was triggered, causing the escalator to stop. UN officials said the safety system was set off by a U.S. delegation videographer who was walking backward to film Trump’s arrival.
The concern regarding the teleprompter was clarified, with officials noting that the equipment was not operated by UN staff but by the White House team. As for the sound complaints, officials explained that the system was designed for world leaders to listen through interpreters’ earpieces, and there was no abnormality reported.
Trump has said he intends to send a formal letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, demanding an immediate investigation. The UN has already provided technical justifications and there has been no indication of a special review. The Secret Service has not yet commented on the incident. [Rh/SY]
