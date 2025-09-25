Trump Alleges “Triple Sabotage” During UN Visit: Escalator Stop, Teleprompter Blackout, Audio Issues

He went on to deliver his speech despite the disruptions, lashing out at U.S. allies in Europe for allowing unchecked immigration and for their handling of the war in Ukraine. He remarked that their nations were failing and “going to hell.” He also criticized the green energy agenda, citing it as a reason for the continent’s destruction.

However, the United Nations denied the allegations of intentional sabotage, providing clear explanations for each incident. According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, a built-in safety mechanism was triggered, causing the escalator to stop. UN officials said the safety system was set off by a U.S. delegation videographer who was walking backward to film Trump’s arrival.