Jaipur Hospital Fire: Raj govt Confirms 6 deaths, denies earlier reports of eight Fatalities

Jaipur, Oct 6: The Rajasthan government on Monday confirmed that six people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur.

The official confirmation came after initial reports from hospital sources claimed the death toll had risen to eight.

State officials have now clarified that six deaths have been verified.

In a statement on Monday, the State Health Department named the deceased as Pintu (25) from Sikar, Dilip (40) from Jaipur, Shri Nath (54) from Bharatpur, Rukmani (45) from Bharatpur, Bahadur (40) from Jaipur, and Kusuma (54) from Bharatpur.

These individuals were among the critically ill patients admitted to the Neurosurgery ICU-1 at the time of the incident on late Sunday night.

According to hospital authorities, the fire erupted around 11.20 p.m. on Sunday, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the ICU’s storeroom.