Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Italian Newspaper Claims Crash May Have Been an “Intentional Act”; Supreme Court seeks Probe Update

An Italian report suggests the Ahmedabad Air India crash may involve deliberate pilot action, but Indian regulators have not confirmed it.
Preliminary probe found engines shut down after fuel switches moved, with no clear mechanical failure detected.
The Supreme Court has sought a progress report while families and pilots reject speculation and await final findings.
A report by Italian daily Corriere della Sera stated that the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025 was not a technical malfunction but may have been an “intentional act” by one of the pilots. It cited the sources to be individuals familiar with discussions between Indian and US authorities.
Meanwhile, there has been no announcement from the Indian aviation regulators. The final investigation report will be released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The newspaper report naming the reason was based on unnamed sources and preliminary interpretations.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad and was travelling to London but crashed within seconds. The aircraft crashed onto a medical students’ hostel, claiming 19 people on the ground along with 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one passenger survived the crash.
As per a July 2025 preliminary AAIB report, both engines lost thrust just moments after take-off following the fuel control switches moving from the “RUN” to the “CUTOFF” position. There was even a black box recording that showed a cockpit exchange where one pilot asked the other why the engines were shut off, which was denied by the other.
The reports suggest that the switches were moved manually, triggering the shutdown, which has been described as a “breakthrough” development by the US experts assisting in the probe. The investigation also involved simulator testing, which showed no sign of system failure that could shut down both engines, leading to the theory of human intervention.
The reports further point towards the engine on the captain’s side shutting down first, followed by the other engine seconds later. The flight was being monitored by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and piloted by First Officer Clive Kunder. Both pilots were found dead in the crash. Although not formally established, Captain Sabharwal has been put at the center of the investigation as per the reports. There has been no confirmation from the Indian pilots’ side.
The captain's family and associates have strongly criticized the speculation linking the crash to pilot action and mental health. Sabharwal’s father also demanded a fresh probe into the matter, rejecting claims of depression and personal distress.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has sought a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The Safety Matters Foundation also filed a petition seeking court monitoring. The court stated, “With one stroke of the pen, you cannot say that a particular model of aircraft is defective.” It further clarified that the proceedings should not be restricted to some “blame game” among stakeholders.
