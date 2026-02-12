Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Italian Newspaper Claims Crash May Have Been an “Intentional Act”; Supreme Court seeks Probe Update

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad and was travelling to London but crashed within seconds. The aircraft crashed onto a medical students’ hostel, claiming 19 people on the ground along with 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one passenger survived the crash.

As per a July 2025 preliminary AAIB report, both engines lost thrust just moments after take-off following the fuel control switches moving from the “RUN” to the “CUTOFF” position. There was even a black box recording that showed a cockpit exchange where one pilot asked the other why the engines were shut off, which was denied by the other.

The reports suggest that the switches were moved manually, triggering the shutdown, which has been described as a “breakthrough” development by the US experts assisting in the probe. The investigation also involved simulator testing, which showed no sign of system failure that could shut down both engines, leading to the theory of human intervention.