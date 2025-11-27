2030 Commonwealth Games Awarded to India, Ahmedabad to Lead Global Event

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his congratulations to the "people of India" after the nation was officially awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Amdavad (Ahmedabad) declared as the host city. This landmark declaration was made during the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" posted Narendra Modi on X.