Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9; Rescue Operation On

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra's Thane has risen to nine, with rescue teams recovering the bodies from the debris, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Rescue operations are still underway as authorities fear that more people may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The tragic incident occurred late on Thursday night when a portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in the Balaji Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed while repair work was reportedly in progress.

Officials said the collapse took place at around 11:30 p.m. The building, which housed 48 rooms 12 on each floor had previously been declared dangerous by the local civic body.

According to municipal authorities, residents heard loud cracking sounds coming from the structure at around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Alarmed by the warning signs, local residents immediately began helping families evacuate the building.

However, while some occupants were still attempting to leave the premises, the building's 'B' wing suddenly collapsed. Several people were trapped under the debris, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the NDRF and other emergency response agencies.

Deepak Kumar Yadav, a survivor of the incident, told IANS, "Repair work was being carried out on the pillars of a nearby building. After dinner, we went to sleep when we suddenly heard a loud sound of the collapsing building. When we rushed out, there was chaos everywhere. I jumped from the first floor to save my life."

Neha Singh, a local resident searching for her husband after the collapse, said, "He had gone downstairs saying he needed to check something. The building collapsed barely 10 minutes after he went down. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Some work was going on there. I was not feeling well, which is why I had stayed upstairs. My husband, Ranjeet Singh, has been missing since the collapse. His phone is ringing, but he is not answering."

Another survivor, Sangeeta Prajapati, said, "I was standing in the parking area when I heard the sound of the building cracking. I tried to run, but the structure collapsed while I was fleeing. I sustained injuries in the incident."

Abhay Kumar Yadav recounted, "We were in our room after dinner when we heard a loud noise. We immediately tried to run outside, but there was no clear exit route, so I jumped from the first floor. I suffered a leg fracture. Later, some local residents brought a ladder, and others were able to climb down safely. There were around 25 to 30 people inside the building at the time. The building has nearly 45 rooms."

After receiving information about the incident, teams from the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot. Debris removal operations, assisted by JCB machines and other heavy equipment, continued throughout the night. Officials said darkness and the massive debris have hampered rescue efforts, but teams remain engaged in the operation.