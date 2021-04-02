Ad Guidelines For Drug-Related Videos Updated On YouTube

Friday, April 2, 2021
Lead Story

YouTube also confirmed it is experimenting with hiding dislikes protecting creators and channels from targeted attacks to downvote their videos

YouTube's policies have been revised to allow more content to be eligible for full monetization. Pixabay

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is updating its ad guidelines about drug-related videos to allow more content to become eligible for full monetization.

The guidelines break down drug-related content into three categories — videos where uploaders can turn ads on, videos where ads should be turned off, and videos where they can be turned on “but only brands who opt-in will run ads,” The Verge reported on Thursday.

“Based on creator and advertiser input, we have updated our guidelines to allow more content to become eligible for full monetization while continuing to maintain advertiser industry standards,” the company said.

“First, we’re expanding monetization on educational, documentary or news content that may include violent interactions with law enforcement, recreational drugs, and drug-related content, or sensitive events,” it added.

YouTube is also experimenting with a few different prototypes that mask the dislike count from the public. Pixabay

The company is also expanding monetization for controversial issues where non-graphic, objective discussions of controversial issues are in the video.

It will also expand monetization to allow adult themes delivered through the context of humor and the usage of moderate profanity in the first 30 seconds.

“Additionally, we have included more examples to the following sections to clarify their guidance — adult content, harmful or dangerous acts, and firearms-related sections in the advertiser-friendly content guidelines,” the company said.

Recently, YouTube also confirmed it is experimenting with hiding dislikes to protect creators and channels from targeted attacks to downvote their videos.

YouTube said in a tweet late on Wednesday that in response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, it is testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. (IANS/KB)

 

