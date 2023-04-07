Zambia declares the cholera outbreak in 4 areas to be over

The Zambian Health Ministry has declared the closure of the cholera outbreak in four districts.



Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said on Thursday in a statement that four out of the eight affected districts have not recorded any new cases for more than 15 days, including the Mwansabombwe district of Luapula province as well as the Chipangali, Lusangazi, and Vubwi districts of Eastern province.



Zambia declared a cholera outbreak on January 21, which started in the Vubwi district and affected another seven districts. As of now, Zambia has recorded a cumulative 319 cases and eight deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.



Masebo said one district was showing positive signs of containing the disease with seven days of not reporting new cases, and expressed optimism of an improvement in the other two districts.



The Health Minister attributed the containment of the water-borne disease to a robust and effective response mechanism put in place. [IANS/NS]