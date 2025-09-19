Niger activist Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba fights to make so-called ‘fifth wives’ heard

By Joel Hevi

In Niger, some communities experience severe discrimination, making them socially and economically invisible. Such is the case for the Wahaya, women whose parents often sell them at a young age to join households as “fifth wives.”

Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba, a Nigerien activist and expert in discriminated community rights, has made human rights a personal cause. Since 2021, he has worked with the Global Forum of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent (GFoD), an international platform founded in New York in 2019 that defends the rights of discriminated communities that are victims of work- and descent-based discrimination.

In an email interview with Global Voices, he explained why a public debate is necessary to improve these women’s rights.

Joel Hevi (JH): How do these social inequalities play out in the everyday lives of the affected communities?