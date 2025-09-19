Meta Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses With Built-In Display, Pushing Toward ‘Superintelligence’

On September 18 2025, at Annual Connect developer conference Meta launched its first consumer-ready smart glasses featuring a built-in display. At the conference, in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear giants

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses and new category Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

According to Meta, the smart glasses have been designed around three core values- being lightweight, comfortable to wear, and stylish in appearance. Powered by artificial intelligence, they aim to pave the way toward superintelligence.

Zuckerberg said: “Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more,".

In a press note the company said that our glasses are engineered to get better over time. As the AI improves, your glasses do, too. And because good things come in threes, we’ve got three major AI glasses announcements to share.



New Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses

Meta’s new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses are built on the success of the first generation, but with major upgrades. The company said, the new model battery life has been doubled, offering up to eight hours of mixed use, while the camera now records in ultra-HD 3K video for sharper and more vibrant content.

Aside from these upgrades, a standout addition is “conversation focus,” a feature that enhances voices in noisy environments through the glasses’ open-ear speakers. The second-generation glasses are now available in three new colours, starting at $379.