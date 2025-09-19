Meta Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses With Built-In Display, Pushing Toward ‘Superintelligence’

On September 18 2025, at Annual Connect developer conference Meta launched its first consumer-ready smart glasses featuring a built-in display. At the conference, in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear giants
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses and new category Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.
According to Meta, the smart glasses have been designed around three core values- being lightweight, comfortable to wear, and stylish in appearance. Powered by artificial intelligence, they aim to pave the way toward superintelligence.
Zuckerberg said: “Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more,".
In a press note the company said that our glasses are engineered to get better over time. As the AI improves, your glasses do, too. And because good things come in threes, we’ve got three major AI glasses announcements to share.
Meta’s new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses are built on the success of the first generation, but with major upgrades. The company said, the new model battery life has been doubled, offering up to eight hours of mixed use, while the camera now records in ultra-HD 3K video for sharper and more vibrant content.
Aside from these upgrades, a standout addition is “conversation focus,” a feature that enhances voices in noisy environments through the glasses’ open-ear speakers. The second-generation glasses are now available in three new colours, starting at $379.
For athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, Meta has unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard performance-focused AI glasses designed for durability. According to Meta, with an IP67 rating, these glasses are sweatproof and resistant to temporary immersion. The glasses feature a centered 12MP camera offering a wide 122-degree field of view and up to nine hours of battery life. Their open-ear speakers are 6 decibels louder than previous models and feature advanced wind-noise reduction.
The glasses are integrated with fitness apps like Garmin and Strava, delivering real-time stats and include an autocapture function that records key workout milestones. This Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses is now available for pre-order at $499.
Meta’s biggest reveal at the conference was the Ray-Ban Display glasses, marking the debut of a new category of AI-powered eyewear. These glasses are the first to feature a high-resolution, full-colour monocular display built directly into the lens.
According to the company, the display vanishes when not in use and offers 42 pixels per degree surpassing the resolution of any of Meta’s consumer VR headsets with brightness reaching up to 5,000 nits.
The glasses are paired with the new Meta Neural Band, a wrist-worn device that uses surface electromyography (sEMG) to read subtle hand and finger movements, which allows users to view messages, take video calls, navigate on foot, and access live captions without pulling out their phone. The Ray-Ban Display glasses, with the Neural Band, will be available on September 30 at $799.
Zuckerberg said the technology is helping people, mentioning that the AI glasses are being used by blind and low-vision individuals. He also said that these glasses are also being given out at VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers to help veterans move around more independently.
