The great silence surrounding marital rape in Senegal

This story by Blogueurs invités originally appeared on Global Voices on October 1, 2025

Gender-based violence, including marital rape, occurs worldwide, and often, the perpetrators are the victim's husband. Marital rape is defined as an act in which one partner forces the other to engage in non-consensual sex. A report by Equality, a US-based organisation with offices in New York, Nairobi, and London, reveals that many women are affected by this phenomenon, including many in Africa.

In private online forums where women post under anonymity, distressing testimonies emerge about the violence they suffer within relationships. Out of respect and for the protection of those sharing their stories, no names or platform details are revealed. Behind these testimonies emerges a chilling reality: that of sexual relations imposed within marriage without the woman’s consent, in other words, the reality of marital rape.

As violence against women becomes increasingly common, consent is being trampled. The notion of “conjugal duty” still frequently outweighs a woman’s right to make decisions about her body.

It is in these digital spaces, where distress is voiced and violence normalized, that discussion groups take shape, embodying a form of digital sisterhood. Providing room for listening, support, and open speech, these spaces enable women to challenge together the taboos that restrict their empowerment, online as well as offline. This safe space where women share their experiences underlines the urgency of an open and courageous debate on marital rape in Africa.

A cultural, religious, and legal debate

In May 2025, the program “Midi Plus” on TFM Télévision Futur Média, based in Senegal, gave national exposure to Oustaz Modou Fall, a Muslim authority in the country. This preacher claims that conjugal duty takes precedence over consent, thereby legitimizing sexual violence in the name of marriage. Speaking in Wolof, he stated: