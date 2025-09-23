DNA Finally Tied a Man to Her Rape. It Didn’t Matter.

Louise: His Name Is Ivan

When she was 25, Louise’s life was starting to fall apart. She worked as a waitress and switchboard operator, and she was experimenting with drugs.

In the overnight hours of Oct. 22, 2005, a man she had been friends with demanded payment for drugs he had given her, according to a court record, then coerced her into having sex with a stranger at a hotel to pay off the debt.

After 2 a.m., the friend dropped her off in downtown Boston.

It was raining hard, the trains had stopped running and she wanted a ride to a friend’s house. That’s when she thought she saw a friendly face.

The man who drove up to her in a Lexus SUV introduced himself as Ivan and said he knew her from UMass Boston, where she had taken classes, she recalled. He said he was on a study break, and he looked the part. He had a young face and wore a baseball cap with a college name on it.

She said the man offered to pay for sex and she refused, court records show. He drove her to a secluded area in Everett, just north of the city, and raped and stabbed her, she told police. When Louise escaped his car, he chased her down with a knife and she fell.

“He kept stabbing me,” she said in an interview. “I remember my head jerking back because the knife was in my head.”

The man fled to his car after the struggle. Louise sought help at a nearby house.

At the hospital, it took more than 100 stitches to close the stab wounds that covered her body. Doctors told her the knife barely missed her major organs.

Louise let a specialist swab her body for the man’s DNA. While she said she did not disclose at the time that she had been coerced into sex work earlier that night, she told investigators everything else she knew: Police records said she gave the name her attacker used, his race, which she said was either white or Asian, and a description of his car. At the time, she told police that he said he had attended UMass Boston and was now at Tufts. She hoped this information would lead to an arrest.

Had police checked with UMass Boston, they would have discovered that 18 men named Ivan attended the school in the years surrounding the attack, according to student records reviewed by WBUR. The man who police ultimately connected to DNA evidence in Louise’s case was among them.

Everett police interviewed Louise several times and reviewed surveillance camera footage, she said, but the calls and visits from police waned over the coming months.

Louise stopped calling the police to check on her case as the years went by. She said she had moved on from using painkillers to relying on heroin, cocaine and other drugs to make it through the day. She feared that her rapist would return to kill her, and the drugs were her way of coping with severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.

In 2008, Boston police received new evidence suggesting that whoever attacked Louise could be a serial rapist, a detective later said in court records. The department’s crime lab found that DNA from her case matched an unsolved 2006 attack. That victim was picked up in Boston’s North End, then stabbed and raped in suburban Wellesley.

It’s unclear how police responded to this new information. With the help of WBUR and ProPublica, Louise used an exception for survivors in the state’s privacy law to obtain her Everett police report. But the two-page record details nothing of the investigation beyond the first 24 hours after the attack.

Everett police declined to comment on the case. The Middlesex County district attorney’s office, which had jurisdiction at the time of the attack, did not comment. The Suffolk County district attorney’s office, which took over the case after Boston detectives in its jurisdiction identified a suspect, said it did not have details about how prior agencies handled the case. Boston police did not provide a response to multiple requests for an interview.

Louise said she does not recall whether police or prosecutors told her that DNA tests showed her unknown assailant may have attacked another woman.

Years later, when police finally identified a suspect, it would be too late to hold anyone accountable. The deadline to charge a suspect with attempted murder in Louise’s case had passed after 10 years and the deadline for rape had passed at 15 years.

Extending the Statute of Limitations

Currently, the only states that have shorter deadlines than Massachusetts and don’t make exceptions for DNA evidence are North Dakota and New Hampshire, a WBUR and ProPublica review of state laws found. The most restrictive is New Hampshire’s six-year deadline.

Decades of research into how rape is reported and investigated has driven lawmakers outside of Massachusetts to extend their statutes of limitations.

During the 2000s, several states passed exceptions for cases with DNA as it became clear that this kind of forensic evidence could help solve even very old cases.

Other states followed as police departments began to disclose in the 2010s that they systemically failed to test DNA evidence in rape cases. Meanwhile, a growing body of research found that police regularly performed inadequate rape investigations, deciding reports were unfounded before interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence or testing DNA. Across the country, most reports of rape do not result in prosecution, research shows.

”They judge the victim,” said Michigan State University professor Rebecca Campbell, who has authored multiple studies on how police conduct rape investigations. “That’s what I found in my research, and it’s been replicated by other research teams and other jurisdictions throughout the United States.”

The widespread problems prompted national reforms. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice launched its National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to devote hundreds of millions of dollars to testing previously ignored DNA. This effort produced enough evidence to finally bring charges in some of these cases, and lawmakers in other states revised their deadlines so prosecutions could move forward.

The move to extend the deadline has been a bipartisan cause in many states. Just last year in Oklahoma, former state Sen. Jessica Garvin, a Republican, led a successful effort to eliminate the state’s statute of limitations in cases where there is a confession or DNA evidence. The bill passed unanimously.

“ We were able to accomplish that last session with really very little, if any, pushback,” Garvin said. “It’s not a Republican issue. It’s not a Democratic issue.”

In Massachusetts, legislation that would extend the deadline has been introduced during every session since at least 2011. But every time, it has failed to gain steam.

Defense attorneys have opposed any changes, saying that making the deadline longer risks violating the rights of the accused.

Witnesses, surveillance footage and other evidence that may clear a suspect becomes more difficult to find as time passes, said Shira Diner, a board member of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“The further and further you get away from the alleged commission of the crime, the harder it is for someone to ever mount a defense,” she said.

The last time state lawmakers changed the statute was in 1996 after victims came forward to say they had delayed reporting their rapes because of community backlash or poor treatment by police. Legislators lengthened the state’s deadline to prosecute rapes of adults from 10 to 15 years.